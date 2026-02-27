GOP Demands Woodbridge Democrat Drop Out Over Alleged Racist, Antisemitic Posts

Prince William County Republicans are demanding that local Democrats revoke support for their Woodbridge District Supervisor nominee after old social media posts resurfaced, while the candidate’s main X account is now protected from public view.

Key Takeaways

– Prince William County Republicans called for the Democratic Committee to immediately withdraw support from nominee Muhammed “Sef” Casim ahead of the March 10 special election.

– The demand follows resurfaced 2012–2015 social media posts that allegedly contain racial slurs, antisemitic rhetoric, and other divisive content.

– This matters locally because Woodbridge is one of Prince William County’s most diverse districts, where cultural unity directly affects community trust and board decisions on development and safety.

– Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Jacob Alderman drove the news with pointed statements accusing Casim of extremism and Democratic leaders of complicity through silence.

Full Coverage

The March 10, 2026, special election will fill the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The vacancy opened when former Supervisor Margaret Franklin won election to the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District in December 2025.

The district stretches east of Interstate 95 and includes communities such as Potomac Mills and Belmont Bay. Residents face ongoing debates over data center expansion, housing costs, public safety, and transportation improvements.

On February 27, 2026, Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Jacob Alderman released a statement demanding that the Prince William County Democratic Committee immediately withdraw party support from its nominee, Muhammed “Sef” Casim. Alderman described the resurfaced posts as evidence of “a disturbing pattern of racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American views.”

The release cited specific examples from the alleged posts, including repeated use of the n-word, such as “this n***a landed a sweet job,” the phrase “the person below is a dirty slut,” comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany, accusations that the United States funds “genocide” abroad, and reposts using #FreePalestine hashtags accompanied by images of anti-Arab graffiti and scenes of conflict destruction.

“Prince William County Democrats have nominated a racist and antisemitic extremist,” Alderman stated. “The content that has resurfaced is vile, indefensible, and completely disqualifying for anyone seeking to represent our culturally diverse community.”

Alderman added, “Silence from Democratic leaders in the face of such racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and anti-American extremism is complicity.”

The statement contrasted Casim with the Republican nominee, Jeannie LaCroix. LaCroix is a longtime Woodbridge resident, community leader, and business owner. Her campaign emphasizes family priorities, safer streets, better schools, and economic opportunity for all residents. LaCroix explicitly rejects division, racism, and extremism.

“Woodbridge deserves a leader that respects diversity in all that it has to offer and doesn’t create division,” said LaCroix.

Potomac Local News requested comment from Muhammed “Sef” Casim and the Prince William County Democratic Committee on February 26, 2026. Screenshots of the alleged posts were provided to Democratic Committee Vice Chair Raymond White, who acknowledged receipt and said the committee was looking into the matter. No response has been received from Casim or the committee as of February 27.

Casim won the Democratic nomination in a February 7, 2026, firehouse primary, defeating Pamela G. Montgomery by a narrow margin of 291 votes to 258 after a recount and voter eligibility review. Montgomery later issued a statement alleging irregularities in the caucus process, though no further action followed.

The older X account associated with Casim, @SufiyanCasim (joined June 2012, 54 followers), is now protected, meaning posts are visible only to approved followers. A secondary public account, @SefCasim, remains active and contains limited, non-controversial posts focused on Northern Virginia community issues.

The allegations rely on the provided screenshots and the Republican Committee’s claims. The controversial content is not currently visible on public profiles. No independent verification of the posts’ authenticity, full context, or the exact timing of any deletions or account protection changes has been obtained. No other media outlets have confirmed the content beyond the partisan statements.

In diverse Woodbridge, these allegations raise questions about representation and community trust. The low-turnout special election could influence the Prince William County Board’s balance and major decisions affecting residents. Voters deserve clear information before casting ballots.

The story remains developing. Potomac Local News continues to seek comment from all involved parties.

Annual members save nearly 30%. Upgrade today and SAVE, and keep up with the local news and events that matter most to you.

> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.