Don’t Miss These Closing Shows This Weekend

Hey neighbors, it’s your weekend vibe check from Potomac Local News—that cozy roundup of Don’t Miss Weekend Events right here in Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and our surrounding spots.

We’re wrapping up February 2026 with theater magic wrapping up, some community heart, skating fun, and more. Whether you’re grabbing the kids for a show, lacing up skates, or stepping out to support neighbors, here’s what’s worth your time this weekend. Let’s get into it!

First, if James and the Giant Peach at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg has been on your list, hustle—the curtain’s coming down fast! Only two performances remain: Thursday, February 26 at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. This Roald Dahl classic turned family musical delivers adventure, heart, and tunes that have kids singing all the way out the doors. Just 75 minutes of joy for every age—perfect for a quick, feel-good outing. Check the latest details here: https://www.facebook.com/RiversideCenter/posts/pfbid0w175DqurRfr4iSQdXnCzfC2KHqpjVyxBbPzhsjZmStHVin6QFADXnLvnkynT1uHrl

Also closing strong at Riverside this weekend: SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is in its “Last Dance” week! If you love disco anthems and the incredible story of Donna Summer, this is your final chance to catch it live. Seats are filling up quick—grab yours before they’re gone. More info on the post: https://www.facebook.com/RiversideCenter/posts/pfbid04GDhv5nmyH8Xonspk5q3dodLKbfdvStFyCNtKnAvzmNk3e4JFpEVcvXs5XVxmRd8l

In downtown Fredericksburg, Heathers the Musical at Stage Door Productions (810 Caroline St.) has just a few shows left through March 1. This sharp, dark-comedy ’80s-inspired rock musical is a blast with friends—think high-energy vibes and killer songs. Order tickets online for the best seats and prices: https://our.show/SDP-Heathers

Friday night in Manassas? Roll over to KPOP Demon Hunters Skate Night at Skate N’ Fun Zone (7878 Sudley Rd) from 5–10 p.m. Admission is only $13, skate rentals $5.50, and you’ll score an exclusive photo op with the KPOP Demon Hunters crew. Bring your squad, crank the K-pop beats, and skate the night away—it’s pure fun for families and friends. Full venue details at: https://skatenfunzone.com (or call (703) 361-7465)

Saturday shines with community spirit at the Coldest Night of the Year walk with Micah Ecumenical Ministries in Fredericksburg. Meet at Riverfront Park at 4 p.m. to connect, then walk the 5K route starting at 5 p.m. (it’s a walk, not a race—everyone welcome). Warm drinks and treats from local spots await at the end. Every step and donation helps provide meals, warmth, and hope for our unhoused neighbors. Join, donate, or just show up—it’s how we lift each other up here.

Also Saturday in Stafford: the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience rolls into Stafford High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This interactive traveling exhibit celebrates Virginia’s 250th anniversary with history you can touch and explore—ideal for families, students, or anyone who loves our local roots. Stop by and feel the commonwealth pride!

And for the food crowd in Fredericksburg, Wild Waylons BBQ is hosting a Smoked Alligator Two-Year Celebration this Saturday—think smoked goodness (yes, including alligator!) and great vibes to mark the milestone. Head over and celebrate with them! https://www.facebook.com/events/1904955743452201/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

There’s no shortage of ways to get out, connect, and enjoy what makes our area special this weekend. Support local theaters, businesses, and causes—see you out there!

(What’s on your weekend agenda? Tag a friend or drop your plans below—we love hearing from you!)

(Note: A heads-up on In The Burning Darkness at ARTfactory in Manassas—it’s coming March 13 & 14, presented by Pied Piper Theatre Conservatory. Tickets are $15 and available here: https://hubs.li/Q043Wt6w0. Mark your calendars for that one!)