Toddler Among Four Killed in Woodbridge Domestic Incident

Prince William County police have identified the individuals involved in a domestic-related murder-suicide that left four people dead from knife wounds inside a home in Woodbridge on February 21.

Key Takeaways

– Date, Time, Place: February 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m., 3400 block of Vale Court, Woodbridge, Prince William County.

– Prince William County police confirmed four family members died from stab wounds in what investigators describe as a murder-suicide.

– The incident matters locally as it involves a young child and highlights domestic violence risks in the community, though no ongoing threat exists.

– Prince William County detectives drove the identification and investigation updates.

Full Coverage

Prince William County police responded to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 3400 block of Vale Court in Woodbridge shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 21. Officers discovered four deceased individuals inside the home: three adults and a 2-year-old boy. All suffered knife-related injuries, according to preliminary findings.

The investigation classified the event as domestic-related. Autopsies confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds for all parties. Police recovered a suspected murder weapon at the scene.

On February 23, detectives released the identities. The presumed suspect was Ziyi Lu, 35, of Woodbridge. The victims included Kegang Xie, 69, identified as Lu’s mother-in-law; Danxiong Gao, 40, identified as Lu’s husband; and the couple’s 2-year-old son, also of Woodbridge.

Due to the child’s young age, law enforcement withheld the boy’s name from public release. The incident remained contained to the single residence, with no danger reported to the surrounding Woodbridge community near Lake Ridge.

Prince William County police stated that additional details would come forward only if necessary as the investigation continues. The medical examiner’s office handled further examinations of the bodies.

This case has drawn attention across Northern Virginia, with local outlets describing it as a tragic family incident in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.