Fredericksburg City Unveils Plans For Yearlong 300th Party By Mauriah Church-Barbour Published February 23, 2026 at 9:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mauriah Church-Barbour I'm a student intern, learning more about local journalism and my community. Please comment and leave story tips. View all posts #Fredericksburg 300th Anniversary #Fredericksburg City Council #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas