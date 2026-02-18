Prince William bills to rise $203 under flat tax rate

Prince William County’s proposed $2.22 billion budget for fiscal year 2027 would keep the real estate tax rate flat, but most homeowners would still pay more due to rising property values and higher fees.

Key Takeaways

February 17, 2026 | Prince William County Government Center | Woodbridge, Va.

County Executive Christopher Shorter proposed a $2.22 billion FY2027 budget that keeps the real estate tax rate at $0.906 per $100 of assessed value.

Average residential property taxes would rise about $181 due to a projected 3.5% increase in home assessments; added fees bring the total average household increase to about $203.

Prince William County Public Schools would receive a record $1.1 billion transfer, a 12.8% increase from FY2026.

Data center tax revenue is projected at $549.7 million, accounting for about 28% of general fund tax revenue.

The proposal was presented by County Executive Christopher Shorter and will be reviewed by the Board of County Supervisors through April.

Full Coverage

County Executive Christopher Shorter presented the proposed FY2027 budget to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, outlining a spending plan designed to fund growth while holding the base real estate tax rate steady.

The proposed rate would remain at $0.906 per $100 of assessed value. However, residential property values are projected to rise an average of 3.5%, increasing the typical homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill by about $181 — roughly $15 per month.

When combined with changes to other levies and fees, the total estimated household impact reaches about $203, or a 3.6% overall increase. The fire levy would decrease slightly but still result in an average $3 increase. The mosquito and forest pest levy would decline by about $2 on average. Meanwhile, stormwater fees would rise by about $13.45 for the average single-family home, and solid waste fees would increase about $9.

County officials said the stormwater and solid waste increases are tied to environmental compliance requirements and landfill infrastructure needs.

Based on a median home value of about $550,000, the average residential real estate tax bill would reach approximately $5,351 at the proposed flat rate, before additional levies and fees.

A significant portion of new revenue would go to Prince William County Public Schools. Under the county’s revenue-sharing agreement, which allocates 57.23% of general revenues to the school division, the proposed transfer totals $1.1 billion — an increase of about $127 million, or 12.8%, over FY2026. It would be the largest school transfer in county history.

Data center growth continues to reshape the county’s tax base. Revenue from data centers and related computer equipment is projected at $549.7 million in FY2027, up from about $52 million in FY2020. Data centers now account for roughly 28% of general fund tax revenue.

Several supervisors raised questions about whether that growth should translate into greater tax relief for homeowners.

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, Republican, pointed to the sharp rise in data center revenue and said the board must remain mindful of residents’ affordability concerns.

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny A. Boddye, Democrat, introduced a resolution to increase the computer peripherals tax, which primarily affects data centers, by 30 cents. He proposed dedicating the additional revenue to housing, transportation, and sustainability initiatives.

Gainesville District Supervisor George Stewart, Democrat, said he opposed the average $181 residential increase in light of the data center revenue surge, arguing that residents should see more direct relief.

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor S. Angry, Democrat, and other board members questioned the county’s reliance on Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding for transit subsidies and discussed project delays, including the East End Navigation Center.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey, Democrat, and Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy, Republican, asked for more clarity on long-term transit funding plans and reserve levels.

The proposed budget also includes about $49 million in compensation adjustments for county employees. That funding covers collective bargaining agreements for police and fire employees, classification and pay studies, and merit and step increases. The plan adds 87 new public safety positions and other staff to support parks, planning, information technology, and other services tied to continued population growth.

The Board of County Supervisors will hold additional work sessions, including discussions on stormwater and solid waste fees. A general revenue update is scheduled for March 10. Public hearings are set for March 17 and April 7, with final adoption targeted for about April 21.

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. Residents may submit questions online or speak at upcoming hearings as supervisors consider changes before adopting a final budget.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.