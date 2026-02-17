Chicken Tender: Spirited Mixed Breed Dog Available at Stafford County Animal Shelter

Looking for a pint-sized powerhouse with a big personality? Chicken Tender is an adorable adult female mixed breed (likely with some Pit Bull Terrier vibes) currently available for adoption at the Stafford County Animal Shelter in Stafford, VA.

This little spirit may come on a bit intense at first—blame the kennel excitement!—but she warms up quickly and shows her sweet, playful side. She’s tested well with other dogs (especially higher-energy, playful ones) when properly introduced, and she’s shown great potential as an agility dog—perfect for an active owner or family looking to try a fun dog sport together.

Chicken Tender is approximately three years old, spunky, and compact in size—ideal for those wanting a smaller companion with lots of energy and love to give. (Note: The shelter doesn’t know how she does with cats.)

Adoption Details:

Adoption Fee: $45

$45 Spay Status: Not yet spayed, so adoption is restricted to residents of Stafford County, one of its bordering counties, or the City of Fredericksburg.

Not yet spayed, so adoption is restricted to residents of Stafford County, one of its bordering counties, or the City of Fredericksburg. Location: Stafford County Animal Shelter, 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554

Stafford County Animal Shelter, 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554 Contact: Call (540) 658-7387 to inquire or arrange a visit. Same-day adoptions are possible if it’s a match!

The shelter’s dog adoption areas are currently full, so sharing Chicken Tender’s story helps get her noticed by the right family.

If you’re in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area and ready for a loyal, fun-loving companion who just needs a chance to shine, head over to meet her soon—she’s been waiting!

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