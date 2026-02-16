Supervisor pushes county purchase of former school site

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye says he will introduce a directive for Prince William County to acquire the 96-acre Woodbridge property originally slated for a now-canceled 14th high school.

Key Takeaways

Date: Feb. 15, 2026

Meeting: Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Feb. 17

Location: Minnieville and Summit School roads, Woodbridge

Supervisor Kenny Boddye plans to ask the county to explore acquiring the former high school site.

The move follows the School Board’s Feb. 4 vote to cancel the 14th high school project.

Boddye says he does not support potential data center development on the property.

The proposal could shape future development in eastern Prince William County.

Full Coverage

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Potomac Local News’ Facebook page. It has been updated to include Supervisor Kenny Boddye’s written statement to residents and clarification regarding our request for an interview.

The 96-acre site sits at Minnieville and Summit School roads in Woodbridge, between Sentara Lake Ridge Hospital and a logistics facility near Interstate 95. Sources previously told Potomac Local News the property has drawn interest as a potential data center location.

Two days before this report, Potomac Local News requested an interview with Boddye. He confirmed by email that he plans to introduce a directive at the Feb. 17 Board of County Supervisors meeting but did not respond to a request for an interview.

In a written message to residents, Boddye said he intends to direct county staff to explore acquiring the land to prevent data center development.

“This land should remain a public asset that builds on the nearby ‘Landing’ Small Area Plan, and I will be directing staff to explore acquiring the 96-acre site,” Boddye wrote. “County ownership would enable a community-guided planning process and safeguard the site from data center speculators. The data center industry is not part of my — or the community’s — vision for this area.”

Boddye referenced the Board of County Supervisors’ May 2025 vote to remove the corridor from the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, which limits large-scale data center development.

He suggested potential uses could include an indoor sports complex, a convention center, a unique park feature, or development complementary to what he described as “Innovation Park East,” an employment center aimed at attracting life sciences and sustainability industries.

The directive would also reserve enough land for a smaller-footprint school site if enrollment trends shift in the future.

Board Chair Urges Caution

Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson acknowledged Boddye’s proposal but said she must consider whether acquiring or repurposing the land is fiscally and strategically appropriate for Prince William County.

Attempts to reach Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large Dr. Babur Lateef for comment were unsuccessful.

The School Board cited declining enrollment and an upcoming redistricting process as reasons the property is no longer needed for a new high school. Officials have said the redistricting process is expected to be lengthy and is intended to relieve crowding in existing schools without constructing a new facility.

The site is also adjacent to a 22-acre parcel the county purchased in 2024 for a proposed indoor sports complex that did not receive full board support for construction funding.

Background on the 14th High School Project

Plans for a 14th high school in eastern Prince William County date back several years and were intended to address overcrowding.

The School Board approved the initial land purchase in February 2021, acquiring 20.8 acres for $2.7 million from the Travers Family Limited Partnership. An additional 35.32 acres were purchased in March 2021 for more than $6 million, bringing the total to about 96 acres at a cost of approximately $16.5 million. Unlike many school sites in the county that are secured through developer proffers, this property was purchased outright.

The school was scheduled to open in 2029 with capacity for 1,400 students. Initial construction estimates of $223 million later rose to between $335 million and $358 million. School officials said the site would require about $70 million in additional work to make it buildable.

By the time the project was canceled, more than $22 million had been spent on acquisition, planning, and design.

On Feb. 4, 2026, the School Board voted 7-1 to cancel the project amid division-wide enrollment decline projections. Superintendent LaTanya McDade presented the cancellation as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget process, redirecting savings toward robotics centers and sustainability upgrades.

Background on the Adjacent Sports Complex Proposal

The nearby 22-acre parcel at 13505 Telegraph Road was purchased in June 2024 for $15.5 million using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The property was envisioned as the site of a $140 million indoor sports and events complex designed to attract sports tourism. In May 2024, supervisors authorized finalizing the land purchase but did not commit to construction funding. By November 2024, the board declined to finance the full project with taxpayer dollars and instead discussed a possible public-private partnership.

Regional Context

Across the county line, Fairfax County is considering monetizing underused public land through data center development.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a March 17 public hearing on the potential sale of about 41.7 acres of a 128-acre county-owned property in Chantilly for $166.8 million to a private data center developer. Proceeds would help modernize police training facilities on the site.

The proposal remains pending but reflects the growing economic value of data centers across Northern Virginia.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to meet Feb. 17, when Boddye is expected to formally introduce his directive regarding the Woodbridge property.

Annual members save nearly 30%. Upgrade today and SAVE, and keep up with the local news and events that matter most to you.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.