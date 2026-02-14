Opinion: If Schools Can’t Keep Students on Campus, What Are We Doing?

Parents in Prince William County have worked hard to get their children back into classrooms after the disruption and damage of COVID-19. They’ve listened to school leaders. They’ve responded to calls for better attendance. They’ve adjusted work schedules, transportation routines, and family life to make sure their kids show up ready to learn.

So here’s the question after what happened on Friday, February 13:

Is the school division holding up its end of the bargain?

Because what we witnessed at Woodbridge Senior High School — and earlier at Forest Park High School — should concern every parent in this community, no matter your politics.

A Walkout — and Then a Breakdown

More than 250 students walked out of Woodbridge Senior High School in the early afternoon. Not only did they leave class — they left campus.

They marched down Old Bridge Road, a busy four-lane corridor in Lake Ridge. They blocked traffic. They entered the Glen Shopping Center. Videos show students swarming into the Safeway grocery store while police blocked traffic outside with lights flashing.

This happened around midday on a Friday — when residents were running errands, going to appointments, buying groceries for their families.

Police later said they observed no “major disruption” beyond traffic impacts. We received reports that the store was vandalized, though we have no confirmed reports of theft.

But here’s the issue:

These students were not supposed to leave campus.

Prince William County Public Schools says students have a constitutional right to protest. They may walk out of class. They may gather on school grounds. But they are not permitted to leave campus. That is a violation of the code of behavior.

Yet more than 250 students did exactly that — in broad daylight.

Where was the enforcement?

The Attendance Push — Undermined

Superintendent Dr. Latanya McDade has made attendance a central focus this year. And she’s right to do so.

The pandemic hit students hard. Virginia was among the first states to close schools in 2020. Months of remote learning led to academic setbacks and significant social and emotional strain. Some students struggled deeply. In some tragic cases, the consequences were severe.

School leaders have spent the past several years urging families: get kids back in school. They can’t learn if they’re not there.

And many parents have responded.

SOL scores show progress. Writing has rebounded above pre-pandemic levels. History and social science performance is strong. But math and science still lag behind pre-COVID proficiency rates. Attendance matters — especially in subjects that depend on in-person instruction and labs.

Administrators have emphasized minimizing closures. During January’s snowstorm, Prince William County even attempted to reopen with a two-hour delay while other divisions remained closed — a move that surprised many observers.

The message has been clear: in-person instruction is critical.

So what is the message when 250 students can simply walk off campus?

Safety Is Not Political

The protest was reportedly centered on federal immigration enforcement and opposition to President Donald Trump. Students carried flags and signs. They were exercising political expression.

But this isn’t about whether you agree or disagree with the cause.

This is about supervision.

It’s about whether minors, who are legally required to be in school, can leave school grounds and walk into busy traffic.

It’s about whether businesses should suddenly have to manage a wave of unsupervised students entering en masse.

It’s about whether other students — the ones who stayed in class — had their learning disrupted.

At Forest Park High School, students also walked out that morning but remained on campus in the parking lot. At Osbourn High School in Manassas earlier this week, students left class to protest, and fights reportedly broke out.

This is becoming a pattern.

What Changed?

I attended high school in Prince William County. If I had attempted to leave campus without authorization, I would have been stopped.

There were security guards in parking lots. There were cameras on doors. If you tried to drive off campus, someone asked questions.

Where are those safeguards now?

Are there not enough security personnel? Were administrators overwhelmed? Were they instructed not to physically intervene? Were police told to simply escort rather than enforce?

These are legitimate questions.

When parents send their children to school, they assume the school will keep them there — unless a parent authorizes otherwise.

That’s not unreasonable. That’s foundational.

A Slippery Standard

If students are permitted to walk off campus in large numbers without meaningful consequence, what precedent does that set?

What happens next time — when emotions run hotter, when traffic is heavier, when someone gets hurt?

We cannot normalize chaos under the banner of civic engagement.

Students absolutely have rights. But schools also have responsibilities.

There must be boundaries. There must be enforcement. There must be consequences when clearly established rules are broken.

Otherwise, attendance campaigns ring hollow.

The Bottom Line

Prince William County parents have done their part.

They’ve pushed their kids to attend school consistently. They’ve trusted administrators who said in-person learning is essential for academic recovery.

Now they deserve answers.

If the school division cannot keep students on campus during the school day, then we have a much larger problem than a single protest.

Safety is not partisan. Supervision is not political.

And the question remains:

If schools can’t keep students in school, what exactly are we doing?

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.