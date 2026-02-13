Fredericksburg Planning Director Announces Departure

Fredericksburg’s planning director told the Planning Commission he is leaving city government for a new job in Ashland, and the panel is also preparing to seat a new commissioner after a close City Council vote.

Key Takeaways

Feb. 11, 2026 | 7 p.m. | Fredericksburg City Center

What happened: Planning Director Mike Craig announced he is leaving Fredericksburg to become community development director for the Town of Ashland.

Planning Director Mike Craig announced he is leaving Fredericksburg to become community development director for the Town of Ashland. Why it matters: The change comes as Fredericksburg continues to weigh housing, zoning, parking, and infrastructure issues that routinely come before the Planning Commission and City Council.

The change comes as Fredericksburg continues to weigh housing, zoning, parking, and infrastructure issues that routinely come before the Planning Commission and City Council. Who drove the news: Mike Craig made the announcement during the Planning Commission’s Feb. 11 organizational meeting, held a day after a 4-3 City Council vote on a Planning Commission appointment.

Full Coverage

The Fredericksburg Planning Commission opened its Feb. 11 organizational meeting with news that signals change for how the city approaches development policy.

Community Planning and Building Director Mike Craig told commissioners he will leave his position to become community development director for the Town of Ashland. Craig has led Fredericksburg’s department since October 2024 and previously served the city as zoning administrator, senior planner, and principal planner.

Craig’s departure comes as the city continues to debate housing affordability, zoning updates, parking requirements, and long-term infrastructure investments.

Craig used his announcement to encourage commissioners to spend more time on long-range planning and less time reacting to day-to-day pressures tied to individual projects. “This is an opportunity to take a look back at what we’re made of and what we’re doing and do that quadrant two work,” Craig said, referencing Stephen Covey’s time-management framework.

He also urged commissioners to separate online discourse from the commission’s work. “You all are not social media. This is not social media. The work that you do is not driven by likes or comments,” Craig said.

Commission Chair David Durham thanked Craig for his tenure and planning expertise, citing Craig’s “dedication and the forward thinking” he brought to the role.

Corrected attribution

Planning Commission Vice Chair Carey Whitehead described Craig as “the first face of the city” she encountered after moving to Fredericksburg. Whitehead said Craig helped her navigate the process for a zoning-related request at her home.

“Mike, you were actually the first face of the city after I moved to the city of Fredericksburg that I had,” Whitehead said. “And it was such a positive experience.”

The commission presented Craig with a book as a parting gift. Craig said he plans to remain in the Fredericksburg area.

Council vote changes commission makeup

The Feb. 11 meeting followed a Feb. 10 Fredericksburg City Council decision that reshaped the Planning Commission’s membership.

In a 4-3 vote, the council appointed Stuart Penninger to fill a vacancy created when Marshall’s term expired Oct. 31, 2025. Marshall had applied for reappointment and received public support but was not selected. City staff and commissioners said during the Feb. 11 meeting that Planning Commission appointments are made by the City Council.

Penninger works as a solution engineer team lead at Esri, a geographic information systems software company. His professional background could be relevant as the commission considers issues tied to zoning maps, land-use analysis, and infrastructure planning.

Development pressures continue

Fredericksburg continues to face the same development questions confronting many localities across the region, including how to expand housing options while managing impacts to roads, utilities, and neighborhoods.

During the Feb. 11 meeting, commissioners and staff discussed ways to streamline meetings and devote more time to proactive policy work, including work sessions and tracking progress on Comprehensive Plan goals.

Editor’s note: City resident Sue Nelson-Sargeant for providing an unedited audio recording of this meeting for us.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.