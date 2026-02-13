City Schools Seek 7 Percent Pay Raise

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has proposed a $68.4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2027, a 5.8% increase, as the division works to address ongoing academic gaps highlighted in its latest Standards of Learning results.

Key Takeaways

Date/Time/Place: Budget presented Feb. 9, 2026, at a 5:30 p.m. special meeting of the Fredericksburg City School Board.

Budget presented Feb. 9, 2026, at a 5:30 p.m. special meeting of the Fredericksburg City School Board. What Happened: Superintendent Marci Catlett proposed a $68,391,870 operating budget, a $3.77 million increase over FY 2026, including a 7% pay raise for all employees and 15 new full-time positions.

Superintendent Marci Catlett proposed a $68,391,870 operating budget, a $3.77 million increase over FY 2026, including a 7% pay raise for all employees and 15 new full-time positions. Why It Matters: The proposal comes as Fredericksburg City Public Schools continues to trail state averages and neighboring divisions in several SOL subjects, with subgroup gaps persisting.

The proposal comes as Fredericksburg City Public Schools continues to trail state averages and neighboring divisions in several SOL subjects, with subgroup gaps persisting. Who Drove the News: Superintendent Marci Catlett presented the budget; School Board members signaled interest in even larger pay increases.

Full Coverage

The proposed FY 2027 budget totals $68,391,870, a 5.8% increase from the current year’s adopted budget. About 84% of the spending is tied to salaries and benefits, with roughly 70% directed to instruction.

The proposal includes a 7% raise for all employees. Each 1% increase costs approximately $450,000. The budget also sets aside about $900,000 to prepare for a projected 15% increase in health insurance premiums, though final numbers are pending.

Superintendent Marci Catlett said competitive compensation is central to the division’s strategy to improve student outcomes.

The budget adds 15 new full-time positions. Those include two English Learner teachers, one gifted education teacher, four flexible teaching positions, and 1.5 Career and Technical Education positions, including an elementary introduction course and a half-time emergency medical technician instructor at James Monroe High School.

Additional positions include a special education coordinator, three instructional assistants, a nurse, and a security officer at James Monroe High School, elementary and secondary student advisers transitioning from expiring grant funding, and a half-funded family services coordinator connected to Head Start.

The proposal is built on the governor’s introduced budget and assumes a $2.3 million increase in state funding, an 11.4% jump. The city’s required local transfer would increase by $2.8 million, or 7.4%, to about $40 million. Local funding would account for roughly 58% of total revenue, consistent with the current year.

Enrollment is projected at 3,375 students, slightly lower than earlier estimates. While overall enrollment remains stable, the division reports significant five-year increases in key subgroups, including English Learners (up 41%), students with disabilities (up 18%), and economically disadvantaged students (up 22%).

The budget presentation comes months after the release of 2024-25 Standards of Learning results, which showed Fredericksburg students continue to lag the state average in multiple subjects, including math, science, and history.

Division data presented last fall showed gaps ranging from 15 to 26 percentage points compared with state pass rates, with larger declines among some student subgroups. History and social science reflected one of the largest gaps from the state average. Math and science scores also declined among several groups, including English Learners and students with disabilities.

While some subgroups posted gains in reading and science, overall performance has not rebounded as quickly as nearby divisions such as Stafford County Public Schools, which reported improvements across most tested subjects last year.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools remains fully accredited under Virginia’s system. However, under the state’s newer School Performance Framework, several schools have been identified as needing additional support based on federal accountability measures.

School Board member Andrew Wolfenbarger said during the meeting that he would like to see even larger raises to better compete with neighboring divisions.

Wolfenbarger said his review of regional salary scales suggests Fredericksburg may need closer to a 9% increase for teachers to remain competitive with Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties. He also raised concerns about transportation staffing, noting that bus drivers in neighboring divisions earn significantly more.

Board member Molly McFadden expressed concern about the projected 15% increase in health insurance costs and potential reductions in federal funding, which could affect school nutrition and Head Start programs.

The division also outlined its first year of a five-year Capital Improvement Plan totaling $817,000. Planned projects include rekeying school doors, HVAC work, vehicle replacements, and updates to the phone system. The projects would be funded through existing balances and transfers.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on the budget on March 3. A joint work session with the Fredericksburg City Council is scheduled for April 14. The School Board is expected to adopt the budget in June.

The proposal aligns with the division’s 2024-2029 strategic plan, which prioritizes instructional excellence, staff retention, student wellness, and responsible resource management.

Whether the increased investment translates into measurable gains on future SOL tests will likely remain a focus for both city leaders and families in Fredericksburg.

Annual members save nearly 30%. Upgrade today and SAVE, and keep up with the local news and events that matter most to you.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.