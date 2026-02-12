Violent Crime Falls In Prince William

Crime in Prince William County declined in 2025, with police reporting a 10.5% overall decrease and a nearly 19% drop in violent crime compared with 2024.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Jan. 29, 2026; time not provided; Potomac District Open House, Prince William County

Jan. 29, 2026; time not provided; Potomac District Open House, Prince William County What happened: Prince William County Police shared year-over-year crime statistics and discussed the impact of the county’s Crisis Receiving Center.

Prince William County Police shared year-over-year crime statistics and discussed the impact of the county’s Crisis Receiving Center. Why it matters: Police say fewer and faster hospital transports for behavioral health calls allow officers to return to patrol more quickly, easing strain on emergency services.

Police say fewer and faster hospital transports for behavioral health calls allow officers to return to patrol more quickly, easing strain on emergency services. Who drove the news: Police Chief Peter Newsham during a district update led by Supervisor Andrea Bailey.

Full Coverage

During the Jan. 29, 2026, Potomac District Open House, Prince William County Police Department leaders outlined year-over-year crime trends and operational updates.

Police reported that overall crime declined by about 10.5% from 2024 to 2025. Violent crime dropped nearly 19% during the same period, according to figures shared at the meeting.

The department also reported eight homicides in 2025, down from 22 in 2024 and 25 in 2023. Police said all eight 2025 homicide cases were cleared, marking a 100% clearance rate.

To provide context, overall crime in Prince William County rose slightly in 2024 compared with 2023, though violent crime fell 7.4% during that period. The 2025 reductions follow broader regional trends. Across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, overall crime decreased 13% in the first four months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, with reported declines in homicides, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

Statewide, Virginia recorded 400,729 Group A offenses in 2024, according to state data. Prince William County’s 2025 figures represent a local decline within that broader landscape.

Police Chief Peter Newsham attributed part of the improvement to the county’s Crisis Receiving Center, which provides an alternative to hospital emergency rooms for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.

Newsham said the center has reduced the amount of time officers spend waiting at hospitals during emergency custody orders, allowing them to return to patrol duties more quickly. The center is designed to connect individuals in crisis with mental health services while reducing strain on law enforcement and emergency rooms.

Police leadership also reiterated during the meeting that Prince William County officers do not engage in civil immigration enforcement, stating that such responsibilities fall under federal jurisdiction. Officials said the policy supports the department’s community policing approach.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.