Triune Brings ‘Prince Of Egypt’ to Journey Stage

Triune Entertainment will stage “The Prince of Egypt” over three weekends in March 2026, with evening and matinee performances at Journey Stage in Warrenton.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Runs March 6-22, 2026; Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.; Journey Stage (Journey Theater), 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Va.

Runs March 6-22, 2026; Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.; Journey Stage (Journey Theater), 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Va. What happened: Triune Entertainment shared performance details for its March 2026 production of “The Prince of Egypt” and discussed the show on the Potomac Local News Podcast.

Triune Entertainment shared performance details for its March 2026 production of “The Prince of Egypt” and discussed the show on the Potomac Local News Podcast. Why it matters: The production brings a major, large-cast musical to the region and gives Prince William County and surrounding-area residents another nearby option for live theater.

The production brings a major, large-cast musical to the region and gives Prince William County and surrounding-area residents another nearby option for live theater. Who drove the news: Triune Entertainment’s Matt Moore and Ryan Balint, speaking with Potomac Local News founder and publisher Uriah Kiser.

Full Coverage

Triune Entertainment is bringing “The Prince of Egypt” to Journey Stage in Vint Hill for a March 2026 run that includes nine performances over three weekends.

Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. The dates listed are Friday, March 6; Saturday, March 7; Sunday, March 8; Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14; Sunday, March 15; Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; and Sunday, March 22.

The show will be staged at Journey Stage, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.

On the Potomac Local News Podcast, Triune leaders described the production as one of their biggest efforts yet, pointing to a large cast and an expanded technical operation behind the scenes. Ryan Balint, who is serving as assistant director on the show, called it “one of the most grand in scale” productions he has worked on locally.

Matt Moore said the show’s appeal goes beyond spectacle, highlighting its emotional storytelling and character depth. “What this show does in such an extraordinary way is humanizes these people,” Moore said during the conversation.

The musical is based on the DreamWorks animated film and features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz with a book by Philip LaZebnik, according to Triune and licensing information.

Moore and Balint also used the podcast conversation to discuss Triune’s Emerging New Artists Program, a mentorship-style initiative designed to develop future local theater leaders, including directors and production leads.

Tickets and additional show information are available through Triune Entertainment’s ticketing page.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.