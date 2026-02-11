What grocery store do YOU think is coming to North Stafford?

Stafford County could finally name its long-teased “high-end” grocery store on Feb. 17, 2026, when supervisors hold a public hearing on selling the former Old Moncure Elementary School site at 75 Moncure Lane for a grocery-anchored redevelopment.

County documents describe the proposal as bringing a “high-end grocer” new to the Stafford market to the 10-acre property near Garrisonville Road. The board has not publicly identified the retailer.

North Stafford has been here before. A proposed Lidl along Garrisonville Road was denied rezoning in 2022, and a Harris Teeter was once floated for the broader area but never materialized. Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s has confirmed plans for a Fredericksburg-area store, and Fredericksburg Economic Development Director Josh Summitts said the North Stafford project will not jeopardize that Trader Joe’s plan.

Now it’s your turn.