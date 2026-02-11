Poll

What grocery store do YOU think is coming to North Stafford?

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford County could finally name its long-teased “high-end” grocery store on Feb. 17, 2026, when supervisors hold a public hearing on selling the former Old Moncure Elementary School site at 75 Moncure Lane for a grocery-anchored redevelopment.

County documents describe the proposal as bringing a “high-end grocer” new to the Stafford market to the 10-acre property near Garrisonville Road. The board has not publicly identified the retailer.

North Stafford has been here before. A proposed Lidl along Garrisonville Road was denied rezoning in 2022, and a Harris Teeter was once floated for the broader area but never materialized. Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s has confirmed plans for a Fredericksburg-area store, and Fredericksburg Economic Development Director Josh Summitts said the North Stafford project will not jeopardize that Trader Joe’s plan.

Now it’s your turn.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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