Police Clear Gar Field After Report

Prince William County police conducted a precautionary search at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge on Tuesday after unconfirmed reports that a firearm had been seen inside the building, ultimately finding no weapon and reporting no injuries.

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Key Takeaways

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

Time: 10:55 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Location: Gar-Field High School, Woodbridge

Police responded to unconfirmed reports of a firearm at Gar-Field High School.

No shots were fired, no injuries were reported, and no weapon was found.

The school remained secure while officers conducted a precautionary search.

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Full Coverage

Prince William County police were called to Gar-Field High School on Tuesday morning following unconfirmed reports that a firearm had been seen at the school. Officers arrived shortly before 11 a.m. and began a precautionary search of the building.

In an initial update posted at 10:55 a.m., police said no shots had been fired, no injuries were reported, and no weapon had been found. Officers emphasized that the building was secure and that students and staff were safe.

Police provided additional updates throughout the late morning and early afternoon, stating at 11:25 a.m. and again at 12:25 p.m. that the precautionary search was ongoing, no weapon had been located, and the school remained secure.

In a final update issued at 1:45 p.m., police said the search had concluded and that officers were unable to substantiate the initial claim that a firearm had been seen. Police said they would remain on site through dismissal as a precaution.

Gar-Field High School is located at 14000 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge and serves students from the eastern portion of Prince William County. The school is part of Prince William County Public Schools, the second-largest school division in Virginia.

Gar-Field High School enrolls more than 2,400 students in grades 9 through 12, making it one of the larger high schools in the county. The campus includes multiple academic buildings, athletic facilities, and shared spaces that required coordinated searches during the police response.

Prince William County Public Schools did not post any updates about the incident on its official social media channels during the response. Police were the primary source of public information throughout the day.

Police did not say what prompted the initial report or whether any individuals would face charges. No further details about the origin of the report were released.

School operations continued under police supervision, and dismissal procedures were adjusted to ensure officers remained on site as students left for the day.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.