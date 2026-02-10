Congress Funds Local Shelter, Housing Projects

Two major housing and human services projects in Prince William County and Fredericksburg are moving forward after receiving millions in federal funding through the Fiscal Year 2026 federal appropriations process.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: February 2026, Prince William County and Fredericksburg

February 2026, Prince William County and Fredericksburg What happened: Congress approved funding for ACTS’ West Safe House in Prince William County and Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ Jeremiah Community in Fredericksburg.

Congress approved funding for ACTS’ West Safe House in Prince William County and Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ Jeremiah Community in Fredericksburg. Why it matters: The funding supports domestic violence shelter services and new supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The funding supports domestic violence shelter services and new supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness. Who drove the news: U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine.

Full Coverage

Action in Community Through Service, known as ACTS, announced its West Safe House project was included in the final Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill passed by Congress.

The project received $1.78 million through the Congressionally Directed Spending process with support from the offices of U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine. ACTS plans to use the funding to reopen the West Safe House, a long-closed domestic violence shelter serving survivors and children in Prince William County.

According to ACTS, federal funds will be disbursed through the appropriate executive branch agency, with notification expected by May 31, 2026.

“Since arriving at ACTS, my most profound goal has been to reopen the West Safe House,” said Dr. Stan Jones, chief executive officer of ACTS. “This award moves that goal into action. It restores a safe place for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and strengthens the safety net for our neighbors in crisis.”

The West Safe House is expected to support emergency shelter, safety planning, counseling access, and long-term stability for individuals and families fleeing violence. Founded in 1969, ACTS is the primary provider of domestic violence and sexual assault services across much of Prince William County, as well as food and housing assistance in Manassas and Manassas Park.

Earnie Porta, president of the ACTS Board of Directors, said the funding reflects years of effort. “This outcome reflects years of persistence, strong partnerships, and clear community need,” Porta said.

In a separate federal funding announcement, Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ planned Jeremiah Community supportive housing project in Fredericksburg was awarded $2.915 million through a Congressionally Directed Spending request supported by Warner and Kaine.

Jeremiah Community is planned as a supportive housing neighborhood for people who are chronically unhoused on 31 acres off Fall Hill Avenue in the City of Fredericksburg. The first phase of the project is expected to cost $17.5 million and include 50 housing units, a community center, and seven years of operating costs.

“This appropriation represents the largest monetary gift, to-date,” said Mary Jane O’Neill, co-chair of the Jeremiah Community campaign committee, noting the funding builds on more than $6 million already secured from other sources.

The federal funds are expected to cover significant infrastructure costs, including roads and utilities, ahead of home construction. At full buildout, the community is planned to include 189 small homes, duplexes, and apartments serving residents with one or more disabilities.

While located in Fredericksburg, Micah said the project will also serve people experiencing homelessness in surrounding counties, including Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and King George.

In a joint statement, Senators Kaine and Warner said Micah “plays a crucial role in supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and helping them find a safe place to live,” calling the funding an important investment in affordable housing.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.