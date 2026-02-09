Stafford Schools Seek New Construction Bonds

The Stafford County School Board will consider a resolution on Tuesday seeking authorization for future school construction bonds.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: February 10, 2026, 7 p.m. | Stafford School Board meeting

The request allows up to $183.75 million in bonds.

Funds support new schools and major renovations.

The measure is required for state financing access.

Full Coverage

At its 7 p.m. business meeting Tuesday, the Stafford County School Board will vote on a resolution requesting that the Board of Supervisors authorize up to $183.75 million in general obligation school bonds through December 2027.

The request would allow Stafford County Public Schools to pursue approximately $175 million in net proceeds through the Virginia Public School Authority, according to school officials.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Fulmer is scheduled to present the resolution, which is required for schools to apply for state bond financing but does not itself issue debt.

The funding supports projects in the school division’s FY2026–2035 Capital Improvement Plan, including the construction of Hartwood High School No. 6, Falls Run Elementary School, and Crow’s Nest Elementary School.

The plan also includes rebuilds of Drew Middle School and Hartwood Elementary, along with major renovations and safety upgrades at multiple existing schools.

Stafford County has experienced rapid residential growth, driving increased student enrollment and capacity challenges, according to school officials.

Annual members save nearly 30%. Upgrade today and SAVE, and keep up with the local news and events that matter most to you.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.