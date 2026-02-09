Salsa Night Returns To Manassas Park

Manassas Park will host a Salsa Night event later this month at the city’s community center.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: February 28, 2026, 5–9 p.m. | Manassas Park Community Center

The event includes couples and singles sessions.

Dance instruction will be provided by a local instructor.

Childcare will be available on site.

Full Coverage

The City of Manassas Park will host Salsa Night on Friday, February 28, at the Manassas Park Community Center, located at 99 Adams Street.

The event will feature two sessions led by Salsa With Silvia, a local dance instructor. From 5 to 7 p.m., couples can participate in a guided salsa lesson followed by open dancing.

From 7 to 9 p.m., the event will shift to a singles salsa session combined with speed dating, offering participants a chance to meet new people while learning basic dance steps.

City officials said childcare will be available during the event, and early bird registration is open through February 16 via the city’s website. Event information is provided in both English and Spanish.

The city promotes the event as a way to bring residents together during the winter months and celebrate the community’s cultural diversity.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.