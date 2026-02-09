Power Line Proposal Near Stafford Schools

The Stafford County School Board will receive an update Tuesday on proposed state legislation addressing high-voltage transmission lines near schools, as county officials announce a rescheduled public listening session on a major Dominion Energy project.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Feb. 10, 2026, 5 p.m. | Stafford County School Board, Stafford County

Feb. 10, 2026, 5 p.m. | Stafford County School Board, Stafford County What happened: The School Board will review proposed legislation on transmission line placement as county leaders reschedule a public session on the North Anna–Kraken Loop project.

The School Board will review proposed legislation on transmission line placement as county leaders reschedule a public session on the North Anna–Kraken Loop project. Why it matters: Proposed transmission corridors could run near Stafford County schools and residential neighborhoods.

Proposed transmission corridors could run near Stafford County schools and residential neighborhoods. Who drove the news: Stafford County School Board and Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

Full Coverage

During its 5 p.m. work session Tuesday, the Stafford County School Board will hear a legislative update on House Bill 1491, a 2026 General Assembly proposal focused on the siting of high-voltage transmission lines.

The bill, sponsored by Delegates J.J. Singh of Loudoun County and John McAuliff of Fauquier County, would require the State Corporation Commission to minimize health, safety, and environmental impacts when approving transmission line routes.

Under the proposal, the SCC would be prohibited from approving routes within 500 feet of schools, homes, daycares, parks, playgrounds, or places of worship unless no feasible alternative exists.

The legislation has drawn heightened attention in Stafford County due to Dominion Energy’s proposed North Anna–Kraken Loop Electric Transmission Project, a 500-kilovolt line planned to cross multiple localities, including Stafford County.

County officials have said proposed corridors in Stafford could run near Mountain View High School and Rodney Thompson Middle School.

In December, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution R25-303 opposing transmission line routes that would negatively impact residential communities and schools. The board has retained outside legal counsel and requested alternative alignments from Dominion Energy.

The Board of Supervisors has now rescheduled a public listening session on the proposed project after a January ice and snowstorm forced the cancellation of an earlier meeting.

The session will be held Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School, located at 550 Courthouse Road in Stafford. The meeting is intended to provide residents with information about the regulatory process and to gather community feedback on the project’s potential impacts in Stafford County.

The evening will begin with a presentation in the school auditorium, which will be offered twice, first at 6:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., to provide flexibility for attendees.

Following the presentation, residents will be invited to visit interactive stations in the cafeteria organized by the proposed transmission line segments within Stafford County. Large-scale maps will be available to help residents identify areas of concern. While the overall project includes seven segments, the session will focus on the five segments located in Stafford County.

County representatives will collect public feedback at each station. Officials said the input will be documented and used to guide future county strategies and communications related to the project.

Dominion Energy representatives will not attend the March 5 session. County officials said Dominion plans to continue holding separate community meetings as part of its project outreach.

A Dominion-hosted public information meeting that had been scheduled for January 29 at Brooke Point High School was postponed due to weather. A new date for that meeting has not been announced.

Additional information about the North Anna–Kraken Loop Electric Transmission Project is available on the Stafford County government website.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.