Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger announced she will step down from office two years early, with Dec. 31, 2026, marking her final day as mayor.

The announcement sets a defined timeline for a leadership transition at City Hall in the independent city of Manassas.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Feb. 9, 2026, Manassas

Feb. 9, 2026, Manassas What happened: Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger announced she will leave office at the end of 2026, two years before her term expires.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger announced she will leave office at the end of 2026, two years before her term expires. Why it matters: The decision establishes a clear succession timeline for Manassas leadership amid ongoing downtown redevelopment and long-term planning efforts.

The decision establishes a clear succession timeline for Manassas leadership amid ongoing downtown redevelopment and long-term planning efforts. Who drove the news: Michelle Davis-Younger, mayor of Manassas.

Full Coverage

Davis-Younger said her decision reflects self-imposed term limits and a focus on continuity in city leadership rather than a withdrawal from public service.

“Self-imposed term limits are not a sign of being a quitter,” Davis-Younger said during her announcement. “This city will be sustained by the next generation of leaders.”

She emphasized that she plans to remain fully engaged through the end of her tenure.

“I don’t intend to coast — I intend to finish,” she said.

Davis-Younger was first elected to the Manassas City Council in 2018, becoming the first African American elected to that body. In 2020, voters elected her mayor, making her the first woman, first African American, and first Democrat to hold the office.

She won re-election in 2024, defeating Republican challenger Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom and securing a majority of the vote during a highly polarized local election cycle.

Her tenure has included several major economic development initiatives focused on downtown Manassas. In 2023, the city, through the Manassas Economic Development Authority, purchased the Olde Towne Inn property, a long-identified redevelopment site.

The acquisition allowed the city to guide redevelopment plans rather than rely solely on private proposals. The site was later cleared and incorporated into a broader downtown strategy that includes a proposed hotel, a structured public parking garage, and potential mixed-use development through a public-private partnership.

During interim periods, the site has been used for expanded public parking to support Old Town businesses and city events.

Davis-Younger has consistently framed her leadership around representation, civic engagement, and long-term planning. She has highlighted youth involvement in government and the importance of succession planning as part of her governing approach.

Her 2024 campaign drew criticism related to strained relationships with some local media outlets, including this one, as well as lingering controversy over leaked or referenced text messages among local officials, sometimes referred to as “text-gate.” The controversy led to the resignation of Ross Snare from his role as chairman of the Manassas Airport Commission. Snare now serves as chairman of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Despite the disputes, voters returned Davis-Younger to office.

In closing her announcement, Davis-Younger thanked residents and reiterated her commitment to serve through her final day.

“I will be fully present for my last day of service,” she said. “Thank you, Manassas. It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve you.”

Special Election Timeline

Davis-Younger’s departure will create a vacancy in the mayor’s office effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Under Virginia Code § 24.2-226, the Manassas City Council must petition the circuit court within 15 days of the vacancy to issue a writ for a special election. The court typically orders the election to coincide with the next general election in November 2027 unless the council requests an earlier date that meets statutory notice requirements.

The Manassas City Charter does not override state law for mayoral vacancies. Under Virginia Code § 24.2-228, the council has 45 days to appoint a qualified voter as acting mayor until the special election winner qualifies. If the council cannot agree, circuit court judges may make the appointment.

The special election winner would serve the remainder of Davis-Younger’s term through Dec. 31, 2028.

Estimated Costs For Special Election

Manassas, with a population of about 43,000, would bear the full cost of the special election as a local expense under Virginia law.

Based on costs from similar-sized Virginia localities, the estimated expense for poll workers, ballot printing, equipment, and administration could range from $50,000 to $100,000. Actual costs will vary based on turnout, precinct setup, and any applicable state reimbursements.

Clarification On Mayor’s Role

Under the Manassas City Charter, the mayor presides over City Council meetings but does not cast a regular vote. The mayor may only vote to break a tie, emphasizing the role as a facilitator of council decisions rather than a routine voting member.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.