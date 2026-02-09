Casim wins Woodbridge Democratic Primary, party silent

Sufiyan “Sef” Casim won the Democratic primary for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Monday, earning certification as his opponent publicly questioned how the vote was conducted.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Feb. 9, 2026, 10:20 a.m. | Prince William County Office of Elections, Manassas

Feb. 9, 2026, 10:20 a.m. | Prince William County Office of Elections, Manassas What happened: Sufiyan “Sef” Casim was certified as the Democratic nominee after a post-election voter review.

Sufiyan “Sef” Casim was certified as the Democratic nominee after a post-election voter review. Why it matters: The Woodbridge District seat is pivotal on the Board of Supervisors as allegations about the primary process remain unresolved.

The Woodbridge District seat is pivotal on the Board of Supervisors as allegations about the primary process remain unresolved. Who drove the news: Democratic candidate Pam Montgomery, who issued a press release alleging irregularities.

Full Coverage

Woodbridge businessman and political newcomer Sufiyan “Sef” Casim was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors following a voter eligibility review completed Monday morning.

According to reporting by the Prince William Times, Casim, 35, received 291 votes, defeating Pam Montgomery, 69, who received 258 votes. The results were finalized after volunteers and party leaders from the Prince William County Democratic Committee conducted address and voter-registration checks at the Prince William County Office of Elections in Manassas.

The Democratic Committee was required to certify a nominee by Monday to meet state filing deadlines for the March 10 special election. With certification complete, Casim is scheduled to face Republican nominee Jeannie LaCroix.

The Woodbridge District seat opened after former Supervisor Margaret Franklin resigned to take office in Richmond following her January victory in a special election for Virginia’s 23rd House District.

The primary extended late into Saturday night after Montgomery requested a recount. Party officials reviewed voter declaration statements and determined that 31 voters who participated in the caucus lived outside the Woodbridge District.

Party leaders also reviewed seven provisional ballots, including Casim’s, to confirm residency and voter registration status. Democratic Committee Chair Sam Chisolm said two provisional ballots were disqualified because the voters lived outside the district, and three were disqualified because the voters were not registered.

Chisolm said the disqualified ballots would not have changed the outcome of the race.

“Even if we could legally remove the 31 votes and take them away from Casim, he would still prevail,” Chisolm said, according to the Prince William Times.

Chisolm cited logistical challenges during the caucus, including traffic congestion caused by a Buddhist Walk for Peace event near the Hilton Garden Inn, one of the voting locations. Party volunteers moved to a neighboring hotel to count and recount ballots.

“We had to move, and we had to maintain the integrity of all the ballots, which we did,” Chisolm said.

In a press release issued Monday, Montgomery said she had serious concerns about the integrity of the party-run firehouse primary and called for both Democratic candidates to be advanced to the March 10 special election ballot.

Montgomery alleged that non-residents were encouraged to participate in the caucus and said 31 ballots were invalidated because voter information could not be verified or showed addresses outside the district. She also raised concerns about provisional ballots, including Casim’s, stating that the address he provided to the local party did not align with voter registration records at the time of the caucus.

“This is not a collection of minor mishaps. It’s a systemic breakdown that assaults the core of our democracy,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery cited what she described as administrative failures, including poll worker training issues, voter identification discrepancies, and the movement of ballots during the counting process. She said the compressed timeline for certification did not allow for a complete review of all ballots.

She said advancing both Democratic candidates to the special election would be the most equitable resolution and called for law enforcement to investigate potential voter fraud. No such investigation has been announced.

The Prince William County Democratic Committee has not issued any public statement addressing Montgomery’s allegations or responding to her request to place both candidates on the ballot. The party has remained silent since certifying Casim as the nominee.

Montgomery declined additional comment beyond her press release, according to the Prince William Times. She had been considered a frontrunner due to her six years as Franklin’s chief of staff and endorsements from several local and regional officials.

The Woodbridge District seat is considered pivotal on the seven-member Board of Supervisors, particularly on data center rezoning votes. Franklin consistently supported data center projects, and with the seat vacant, the board has operated with a 4–3 majority more skeptical of new applications.

Casim has previously said data centers should not be approved near homes, schools, or environmentally sensitive areas. He also campaigned against the county’s agreement allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to use the county police department’s weapons training center.

Potomac Local News made multiple attempts to contact the Prince William County Democratic Committee for comment. Those calls were not returned.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.