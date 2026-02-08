Monks Walk Through Prince William County

The March for Peace, led by Buddhist monks walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., passed through Prince William County over the weekend, drawing large crowds despite bitterly cold temperatures.

Key Takeaways

Date: Saturday–Sunday, February 7–8, 2026

Location: Prince William County, including Woodbridge and Dumfries

About 19 monks walked through Prince William County as part of a 2,300-mile march for peace.

Residents lined Route 1 in Woodbridge and Dumfries to welcome the group in freezing conditions.

The walk followed a major welcoming event held Friday night at the Stafford County Government Center.

Full Coverage

The monks entered Prince William County on Saturday, February 7, after traveling north from Stafford County and Fredericksburg. Escorted by Prince William County Police, the group moved along Richmond Highway, stopping at locations including the county’s Eastern District Police Station in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police used social media to provide real-time updates on the monks’ progress, asking residents not to interfere with the march and noting that the group remained under police escort as they traveled through the county.

Large crowds gathered along Route 1 in Dumfries and Woodbridge, many standing outdoors for extended periods as temperatures hovered in the teens, with wind chills near zero.

The Prince William County portion of the walk followed a major public gathering Friday evening at the Stafford County Government Center, where county officials closed the complex early to host a formal welcome for the monks. Hundreds attended that ceremony, where monks addressed the crowd and spoke about peace and perseverance.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood marked the monks’ passage through the town by issuing a proclamation, calling it a moment for the community to pause and reflect.

After spending Saturday night in Woodbridge, the monks resumed their journey Sunday morning, crossing the Occoquan River into Fairfax County and continuing toward their final destination in Washington, D.C.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.