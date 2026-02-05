Valentine’s Craft Market Returns to Mall

Spotsylvania Towne Centre will host a three-day Valentine’s-themed craft and vendor market next month, bringing together local artisans, small businesses, and specialty vendors for a weekend of shopping and community support.

The Fredericksburg Valentine’s Craft and Vendor Market runs Friday, February 13, through Sunday, February 15, 2026, inside the shopping mall near Fredericksburg. Shoppers can browse handmade goods, specialty items, sweet treats, and unique gift ideas tied to Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day celebrations, according to event organizers.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers say the event is designed to offer something for everyone, from last-minute gift hunters to those looking to support local makers.

Additional details and updates will be shared on the Spotsylvania Towne Centre Facebook page and on the mall’s website at spotsylvaniatownecentre.com. Information for this article was provided by Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

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