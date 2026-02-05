Police Department Welcomes New Officer

“Prince William County Police Department welcomes Officer Stephen Lawson who joins us through the Virginia Certified Lateral program,” Prince William County Police Department announced. “We are delighted Officer Lawson has joined our team and wish him a very successful career with PWCPD.”

Lawson previously served with the Fairfax County Police Department and joins PWCPD’s western district operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Roberts Wesleyan College and a law degree from Rutgers School of Law.

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