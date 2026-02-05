Obituary: Kathleen “Kathie” Eckert (1943-2026)

Kathleen “Kathie” Eckert (Age 82)

Memorial service info

Kathleen (Kathie) Eckert of Daniel Island, South Carolina, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and woman of faith, was called home to the Lord on February 2, 2026.

Kathie was the devoted wife of Lt. Col. (RET) Ronald R. Eckert, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. She was a loving mother of three daughters: Kelli Eckert, Kristen Neese (Michael) and Kimberly Eckert, and a proud grandmother to Hudson, Sarah Beth, and Jack Neese who brought her immense joy. Kathie is preceded in death by her parents William O’Connor and Martha Anne Norton; her brother Patrick Norton and her sister Connie Mark. She is survived by her loving husband, daughters and grandchildren as well as her sister Phyllis Ott and her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathie enjoyed a long and successful career in real estate, where she was known for her trademark “Super Service with a Smile,” as she helped countless military families find homes in communities across Northern Virginia. Her success reflected her strong values, integrity, and tireless work ethic, and she was consistently recognized as a Top Producer at Coldwell Banker throughout her 37 year career.

An avid golfer, Kathie found some of her happiest moments on the greens. Affectionately known as Gigi to her grandchildren, Kathie was an enthusiastic planner of family travel including countless trips to the beach and wonderful family holidays in Costa Rica, Paris, London and Hawaii.

Kathie’s faith was a steady and guiding presence throughout her life. She lived with humility, compassion, and a deep sense of gratitude, finding strength in prayer and trust in God. She lived out her Catholic faith across the seasons of her life. Kathie will be remembered for her quiet strength, her devotion to her family, and the love she shared so generously. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, perseverance, and kindness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 990 Etiwan Park Street, Daniel Island, SC 29492. A luncheon will follow at The Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29492.