Two Fraud Reports Filed In Stafford

Two fraud cases involving phone scams led the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office daily incident report, with victims losing money after being contacted by callers posing as legitimate financial institutions.

In the first case, a resident on Basalt Drive reported receiving a call from someone claiming to represent USAA. The caller had detailed information about the victim’s bank account and was able to fraudulently wire funds out of it. In a second case on Courthouse Road, a victim reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with a loan company and was convinced to wire money before realizing the company was not legitimate.

Later that evening, deputies arrested a man for trespassing at a convenience store. Deputies recognized the suspect from prior incidents and confirmed he had previously been banned from the business before taking him into custody.

Here’s the full press release:

Fraud

Basalt Drive, 2/2 11:41 a.m. Deputy N. D. Fonseca handled a fraud complaint. The victim advised that they received a phone call from someone stating that they were with USAA. The subject had details about the victim’s bank account. The subject was able to fraudulently wire funds from the victim’s bank account. Fraud

Courthouse Road, 2/2 1:45 p.m. Deputy N. D. Fonseca responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that they were contacted by someone claiming to be with a loan company and convinced the victim to wire funds. The victim later found out that it was not a legitimate loan company they had been communicating with. Trespassing

Wawa, 72 Austin Park Drive, 2/2 9:56 p.m. Deputy R. H. Ryan responded to the business for a reported trespassing. A description was provided for the trespasser. Deputy Ryan was aware that the business had previous issues with a subject trespassing who matched the suspect description provided. On scene, Deputy Ryan located the subject who was identified as Daniel Williams, 32, of Stafford. Deputy Ryan verified that Williams had previously been trespassed from the business. Williams was arrested and charged with trespassing. Williams was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

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