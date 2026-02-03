Police urge sober driving ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Prince William County police are urging residents to plan ahead and avoid driving impaired as Super Bowl Sunday approaches. The department announced enhanced impaired-driving enforcement throughout the weekend, working alongside law enforcement agencies across Virginia, according to a police department release.

Police say Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most dangerous days of the year on roadways due to alcohol-related crashes, as friends and families gather to watch the game. Officers are reminding anyone who plans to drink to designate a sober driver in advance or arrange alternate transportation.

The department offered safety tips for those attending parties, including pacing alcohol consumption, eating food, alternating with non-alcoholic drinks and never getting behind the wheel if impaired. Police also encourage people to step in if they believe a friend is about to drive after drinking.

Hosts are encouraged to serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages, stop serving alcohol before the game ends, and help guests arrange safe rides home. Anyone with questions about the enforcement initiative can contact the Prince William County Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 703-792-7254. The information was provided by the Prince William County Police Department in a press release.

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