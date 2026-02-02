Teen shot in intersection near Manassas

A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm during an encounter at an intersection near Manassas on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called around 4:55 p.m. to the area of Strasburg Street and Copeland Drive in Manassas (20109). Investigators say the teen was sitting in his vehicle at the intersection when three males approached him.

During the encounter, the teen was shot in the arm. Police said the victim was not forthcoming with information about what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe the incident was not random.

Here’s the full press release:

Shooting Investigation – On January 30 at 4:55PM, officers responded to the area of Strasburg St and Copeland Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, in his vehicle and stopped at the above intersection when he was approached by three males. During the encounter, the victim was reportedly shot in the arm. The victim was not forthcoming with information as to what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random.

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