Scholarships Open For Area High School Seniors

The New Dominion Section of the National Council of Negro Women is offering four scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors in the region, according to a press release.

The scholarships are open to students living in western Fairfax, western Prince William, Loudoun, and Fauquier counties. The organization serves students across these areas through its education and community programs.

Students can review eligibility requirements and a scholarship checklist on the New Dominion Section website. Applications are submitted online, and students who meet the criteria will be invited to participate in a virtual interview.

Applications must be submitted by March 6, 2026. Students with questions about the process can contact the NDS Scholarship Committee at [email protected]. The announcement was released by the New Dominion Section of the National Council of Negro Women.

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