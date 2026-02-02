New indoor play venues planned at Potomac Mills

Two new indoor entertainment venues are coming to Potomac Mills, adding more options for families with children, according to a press release from the shopping center. Slick City Action Park and Kids Jungle Playground are both planned for Neighborhood 5 at the Woodbridge mall, though opening dates were not announced.

Slick City Action Park will be the first East Coast location for the fast-growing national chain. The waterless indoor action park is expected to feature multi-lane dry slides, air courts, a Junior Jungle area for toddlers, and party rooms. Mall officials say the attraction is designed for a wide range of ages and offers a high-energy alternative to traditional trampoline parks. It is planned near Visionworks.

Kids Jungle Playground will focus on younger children, offering a soft-play indoor environment with colorful equipment and interactive design elements. The space is intended for toddlers and young children and will be located next to Five Below, also in Neighborhood 5.

“These new entertainment additions build on experiences guests already enjoy at Potomac Mills,” said Bethany Webb, director of marketing and business development at the center. Webb said the new venues are intended to give families more indoor options, particularly during colder months and school breaks. The information was provided by Potomac Mills in a press release.

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