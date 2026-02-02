Nationals Announce 2026 FredNats Coaches

The Washington Nationals announced the 2026 Fredericksburg Nationals coaching staff, naming Chris O’Neill as the team’s new manager, according to a press release. O’Neill becomes the fourth manager in FredNats franchise history as the team enters its sixth season.

O’Neill, 36, joins the organization after two seasons as a hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Commonwealth University. He previously coached at George Washington University, Duke University, Bucknell University, Marshall University, and the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore. This will be his first managing role since leading the Grand Lake Mariners in summer collegiate baseball during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The coaching staff includes a mix of new faces and returning personnel. Joining O’Neill are Hitting Coach Jake Scheiner, Pitching Coach Luke Dziados, Assistant Pitching Coach Luis Villanueva, Defensive Coach Anthony Ray, Coach Isaac Kim, Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach Zac Watkins, and Athletic Trainer Jacob Meyer. Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Reiskind returns for his second season in Fredericksburg.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home on Friday, April 3, against Augusta, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Promotional details for the season are expected to be announced later. The information was released by the Washington Nationals and the Fredericksburg Nationals.

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