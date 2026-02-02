Manassas councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis seeks re-election in 2026

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis announced she is running for re-election in the Tuesday, November 3, 2026, general election. Ellis is currently serving her second four-year term on the City Council, according to a campaign announcement.

Ellis highlighted fiscal responsibility, smart growth, education, and communication as her top priorities if re-elected. She said the city must balance affordable taxes with public safety, infrastructure maintenance, and responsible economic development. “We must focus on the needs of our residents while keeping taxes affordable,” Ellis said in the announcement.

A longtime Manassas resident and local business owner, Ellis brings a background in healthcare, finance, management, and marketing to her role on the council. She is also known for her involvement in community initiatives, including founding the annual Manassas Bee Festival, now in its sixth year, and serving as a patron for the city’s Bee City USA designation. Ellis is a trained Prince William County Master Gardener and hobby beekeeper.

During her time on council, Ellis has served on numerous boards and commissions, including the Airport Commission, Utility Commission, Economic Development Authority, and Historic Resource Board. She was also appointed to the Innovation District Marketing Committee to support regional economic development efforts. The information was provided by Ellis in a campaign press release.

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