CRRL Libraries To Close Early Monday

Central Rappahannock Regional Library locations scheduled to remain open past 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, will instead close at 5 p.m. due to continued weather impacts, and the Belmont satellite location will be closed.

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Key Takeaways

Date, time and place: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Central Rappahannock Regional Library locations across Fredericksburg, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County.

What happened: All CRRL branches scheduled to close after 5:00 p.m. will close at 5:00 p.m. because of ongoing weather conditions.

Why it matters: Evening access to library services, programs and computer use will be limited.

Who drove the news: Central Rappahannock Regional Library system administrators.

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Full Coverage

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library system announced an early closing for Monday, Feb. 2, citing continued weather impacts affecting travel and safety.

All library locations that are normally open beyond 5:00 p.m. will close at 5:00 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to visit earlier in the day and plan accordingly.

The following CRRL locations are affected by the early closing:

Fredericksburg Branch

Howell Branch (Stafford County)

Porter Branch (Stafford County)

Salem Church Branch (Spotsylvania County)

Snow Branch (Spotsylvania County)

In addition, the Belmont satellite location in Spotsylvania County will be closed for the entire day.

Any programs or meetings scheduled for Monday evening at affected branches are expected to be canceled or rescheduled. Patrons are encouraged to check directly with their local branch for updates.

While in-person services will be limited, digital library resources, including eBooks, audiobooks and online databases, remain available.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.