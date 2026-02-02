Atlantic Builders Donates $500K Locally

Atlantic Builders donated $500,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the Fredericksburg region and surrounding communities through its 2025 Give Back Home initiative, according to a press release.

The funds were raised through the sale of a home built with support from the company’s trade partners and suppliers, many of whom donated labor and materials or provided them at reduced cost. The effort allowed more of the home’s proceeds to be directed to charitable causes.

The donations will benefit several organizations, including Jeremiah Community, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Fredericksburg Region, Fairy Godmother Project, and Rappahannock Education Farm, among others. The nonprofits provide services ranging from healthcare access and job training to mentorship and housing stability.

Atlantic Builders officials said the Give Back Home program reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to community investment. The announcement was released by Atlantic Builders, a privately owned regional homebuilder with more than 35 years of experience in the Fredericksburg area.

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