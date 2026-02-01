Stafford schools assess road conditions ahead of possible return to class

Stafford County Public Schools officials say school buildings are in good condition following recent weather, but lingering issues on neighborhood roads could affect when students return to class, according to a message sent to families Friday evening.

Superintendent Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., said staff are working through the weekend to complete cleanup efforts and ensure access to all schools. While facilities are ready, some roads still need attention, and the school division is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Transportation to monitor conditions.

Smith said the division is exploring several options to safely bring students back, including potential temporary adjustments to bus stops. Families are expected to receive an update by Sunday with more information about Monday’s operating status.

The superintendent also reminded families that a special called Stafford County School Board meeting will be held virtually Monday evening. During the meeting, Smith will present the proposed fiscal year 2027 funding request. The meeting will be livestreamed and broadcast on local cable channels. Officials noted the meeting does not indicate whether schools will be open Monday.

Information was provided by Stafford County Public Schools in a message sent to families.

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