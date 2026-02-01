School Closures Announced Across Region Monday

Several school divisions across Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Spotsylvania announced closures, workdays, or remote learning plans for Monday, February 2, due to lingering snow and icy conditions.

Key Takeaways

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Place: Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania County

Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania County What happened: Multiple school divisions canceled in-person classes or shifted to staff workdays or remote learning due to unsafe road and sidewalk conditions.

Multiple school divisions canceled in-person classes or shifted to staff workdays or remote learning due to unsafe road and sidewalk conditions. Why it matters: Weather-related disruptions continue to affect families, transportation, and school operations across the region.

Weather-related disruptions continue to affect families, transportation, and school operations across the region. Who drove the news: Local school divisions, including PWCS, Stafford Schools, Fredericksburg City Public Schools, and Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) designated Monday as a staff workday to prepare for a return to in-person instruction. Students will not attend school and will not receive virtual instruction.

The division said it is planning to reopen schools for students on Tuesday with a two-hour delay, noting that while temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, icy sidewalk conditions may continue into early March.

PWCS announced that School Age Child Care programs will open at select sites, with details shared directly with families. After-school activities and non-school activities, including adult education and community programs, may occur as scheduled, while evening school classes for students are canceled.

To support families facing food insecurity, PWCS will distribute free meal kits from noon to 3 p.m. at Fred Lynn Middle School, Hampton Middle School, and Unity Braxton Middle School.

Stafford County Public Schools

Stafford Schools closed all schools, offices, and buildings to students on Monday due to lingering snow and ice and roads that remain unsafe for bus travel.

The division designated Monday as a workday for licensed staff. Twelve-month staff are required to report in person, while telework is allowed with supervisor approval. Ten- and 11-month licensed staff are encouraged to telework, though buildings will be open.

Division leaders cited ongoing transportation challenges, noting that thousands of students are still unable to be reached by buses.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) closed all schools and facilities on Monday and shifted to a Code Blue remote learning day.

Students are expected to learn from home, and all staff will work remotely. Essential employees will report based on guidance from supervisors. The Fredericksburg School Board meeting scheduled for February 2 was postponed to February 9.

Manassas City Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Monday for a planned student holiday and professional day for staff.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced a Code 3 status for both Monday, February 2, and Tuesday, February 3.

Under Code 3, students will participate in remote learning, while 12-month employees report to work on time. All school and non-school activities, including student externships, are canceled during the two-day period.

The Spotsylvania School Board Work Session and Budget Hearing will still take place as scheduled Monday evening.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.