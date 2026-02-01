Ice Rescue Highlights Ongoing Winter Dangers

“Last night, our volunteers responded to assist citizens who found themselves in a dangerous situation,” Stafford Volunteer Fire Department reported.

“With the assistance of Rescue 1514 and Engine 1509, firefighters deployed a rope rescue system, allowing crews to safely reach the citizens and pull them back up to safety.”

The department said last weekend’s storm left a solid sheet of ice across the community after snow turned to sleet and freezing rain. With temperatures remaining below freezing, officials warn the ice continues to harden and remain extremely slick, especially on hills and sloped areas. Fire officials urged residents to avoid icy terrain, secure pets, wear footwear with traction, and stay indoors when conditions are unsafe.

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