Police Find No Card Skimmers

“The Manassas City Police Department conducted a proactive credit card skimmer detection operation in partnership with the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force,” Manassas City Police Department announced.

“Investigators conducted inspections at 31 businesses throughout the city, focusing on locations identified through national and regional trends associated with skimming activity.”

“No skimming devices were located during the operation,” the department stated.

“While no devices were found, the operation reflects an ongoing commitment by the Manassas City Police and its federal partners to proactively identify and prevent financial crimes before residents and businesses are victimized.”

Police said the operation followed the recovery of several skimming devices locally late last year. Credit card skimmers are typically hidden on payment terminals to steal card information, leading to fraudulent charges and identity theft. Officers encouraged residents to inspect card readers, use chip or contactless payments, monitor statements, and report suspicious activity immediately.

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