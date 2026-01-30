Fredericksburg Hauls 2,000 Tons of Snow

“As of today, approximately 2,000 tons of snow have been removed from streets across the City of Fredericksburg and transported to a pad site at the Cool Springs Road Landfill,” the City of Fredericksburg reported.

“All City-maintained streets are considered passable.”

“Snow removal operations continue this weekend,” the city stated.

“Crews from Public Works, Public Facilities, and Parks & Recreation are scheduled to work throughout the weekend, focusing on street clearing, sidewalk treatment, and continued snow removal.”

City officials said downtown Fredericksburg is open, though sidewalks and ADA access points are still being cleared and pedestrians should use caution. Neighborhood streets have been addressed, and additional heavy equipment is being used to break through compacted ice as cleanup continues.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.