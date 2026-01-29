Virginia ARTfactory to host free Valentine’s Day ‘Sculpting Your Inner World’ wellness workshop

“Join us for this exciting and hands on workshop from our ARTful Wellness Series, brought to you by UVA Health!” Virginia ARTfactory announced. “ ‘Sculpting Your Inner World’ is an invitation to explore your emotions and intentions through three-dimensional form.”

“Using simple sculpting techniques, you will create a small, abstract or figurative sculpture from earthenware clay that represents a feeling, a goal, or a part of your inner world,” the organization stated. “This workshop will be a powerful and cathartic exercise in self-reflection.”

The free wellness workshop will be held on Valentine’s Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will take home their finished clay pieces to air-dry and complete as they wish. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. The class is offered in collaboration with UVA Health.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads. Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting. Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.