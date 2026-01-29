VDOT Crews Continue Snow Cleanup

Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue snow response operations across Northern Virginia, with a focus on subdivision streets and clearing turn lanes and intersections.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Ongoing through the weekend across Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

What happened: VDOT crews are working extended 12-hour shifts to clear neighborhood streets, intersections, and turn lanes following recent winter weather.

VDOT crews are working extended 12-hour shifts to clear neighborhood streets, intersections, and turn lanes following recent winter weather. Why it matters: Extremely cold temperatures and lingering snowbanks continue to affect road conditions, with another storm system forecast to pass south of the region.

Extremely cold temperatures and lingering snowbanks continue to affect road conditions, with another storm system forecast to pass south of the region. Who drove the news: Virginia Department of Transportation, Northern Virginia District.

Full Coverage

VDOT Northern Virginia crews are continuing snow operations throughout the district, prioritizing subdivision streets that need additional attention after recent winter storms. Crews are also working to clean up turn lanes and intersections on primary and secondary roads, where snowbanks and ice remain a concern.

According to VDOT, crews are operating on 12-hour shifts through the weekend to maintain progress. Specialized equipment, including loaders, skid steers, and tractors, has been deployed in neighborhoods where standard plows are less effective.

Very cold overnight temperatures are expected to persist into early next week, limiting how quickly snow and ice can melt. In some areas, crews have applied sand to improve traction. Rock salt and other abrasives will continue to be used as road and temperature conditions allow.

The Northern Virginia District maintains more than 14,300 lane miles of roadway, including nearly 17,000 neighborhood streets. VDOT encourages residents to check whether their road is state-maintained using its online tools.

Drivers are urged to remain alert, especially when entering primary roads and interstates. Snowbanks may cause lanes to narrow or merge unexpectedly, and some lanes may drop with little notice. VDOT officials advise motorists to drive slowly, allow extra following distance, and report roadway hazards by calling 800-FOR-ROAD or visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Residents can track plow activity in real time at plows.vdot.virginia.gov, which shows where plows have operated during the past six hours. Road conditions are also available through 511.vdot.virginia.gov, the free 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from anywhere in Virginia.

VDOT encourages travelers to monitor weather conditions along their entire route, as conditions may vary across the state, and to follow @vadotnova and @NWS_BaltWash for real-time updates.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.