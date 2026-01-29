Police Await Charges In Fatal Crash

Manassas police are waiting on crash data results before deciding whether to pursue charges in a fatal January collision that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: January 19, 2026, at 1:52 p.m., Liberia Avenue and the Davis Ford Shopping Center, Manassas.

What happened: A woman died after her car was struck by a pickup truck that police say ran a red light.

A woman died after her car was struck by a pickup truck that police say ran a red light. Why it matters: Investigators are still determining whether criminal charges will be filed.

Investigators are still determining whether criminal charges will be filed. Who drove the news: Manassas City Police Chief Douglass Keen.

Full Coverage

Manassas City Police Chief Douglass Keen provided an update on the investigation into a fatal crash that occurred this month at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and the Davis Ford Shopping Center.

“Waiting on results from crash data and then present case to the Commonwealth Attorney for charges that they will support,” Keen told Potomac Local News in a text message.

The crash happened at 1:52 p.m. on January 19, 2026. According to police, a black Ram pickup truck failed to stop at a red traffic signal and struck a tan Toyota sedan that was turning left onto Liberia Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by police as 74-year-old Marjorie Reynolds, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Police said Reynolds’ next of kin has been notified.

No charges or arrests have been announced. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Manassas City Police investigator Master Police Officer Daniels at 703-257-8175 or by email at [email protected].

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.