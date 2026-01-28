Prince William Schools Close After Reversal

Prince William County Public Schools reversed course late Wednesday night, announcing a full closure for Thursday after earlier planning to open on a two-hour delay.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Announcement made about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, for Thursday, Jan. 29, in Prince William County.

Announcement made about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, for Thursday, Jan. 29, in Prince William County. What happened: School officials changed a planned two-hour delay to a full closure.

School officials changed a planned two-hour delay to a full closure. Why it matters: Prince William County was the only area school division planning to open Thursday before reversing its decision.

Prince William County was the only area school division planning to open Thursday before reversing its decision. Who drove the news: Prince William County Public Schools.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that all schools would be closed Thursday, Jan. 29, after earlier planning to open on a two-hour delay.

The decision was notable because Prince William County was the only area jurisdiction planning to open Thursday, while neighboring school divisions had already announced closures due to weather conditions.

In a message sent at 9:22 p.m., the school division stated, “All Prince William County Public Schools will be closed to students and teachers, Code Green, Thursday, January 29.” Schools and offices will be closed to the public, and virtual classes are canceled.

All school-related activities, including field trips, practices, club meetings, and athletic contests, are canceled. Non-school activities such as Adult Education classes, evening programs, community use, and recreational activities scheduled in school buildings are also canceled.

The School Age Child Care program will not open. Students may optionally use the day to catch up on assignments already given.

Employees on the teacher salary scale and non-exempt employees working fewer than 250 days do not report to work. All 250-day classified employees and school-based or central office administrators are required to report at 10 a.m. Administrative interns do not report.

Teaching staff may voluntarily work from home on tasks such as grading or data entry, though participation is optional and not counted toward contract hours. Inclement weather employees are required to report on time under division regulations.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.