Snow Day Snow Closures for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Prince William County Public Schools closed to students and teachers on Wednesday

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will be closed to students and teachers on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with operations set to Code Green. Offices will also be closed to the public, and all virtual classes are canceled. School Age Child Care (SACC) programs will not open on Wednesday, and no school-related activities — including field trips, club meetings, team practices, or athletic contests — will take place. Non‑school activities scheduled in PWCS facilities, such as adult education and community use programs, are also canceled. Students may use the day optionally to catch up on or work on assignments already given.

Although schools are closed, all 250‑day classified employees and school‑based and central office administrators are expected to report to work at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This includes principals, assistant principals, high school directors of student activities and school counseling, and other central office administrators. Offices will remain closed to the public during this time.

Teachers and other employees on the teacher salary scale (pay grade 12) and less‑than‑250‑day non‑exempt employees are not required to report. Teaching staff may choose to telework voluntarily for tasks like grading or entering data, but such work is optional and not counted as contract hours. Administrative interns are not expected to report. Inclement weather employees should report on time per PWCS Regulation 405‑1.

PWCS said facilities, custodial, and transportation staff have been working to make progress toward reopening schools fully, and an update on Thursday’s operations will be provided on Thursday.

Stafford Schools Closed Wednesday

“Due to lingering adverse road conditions, all Stafford Schools, offices, and buildings will be closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “All activities and events scheduled for Wednesday are cancelled.”

The closure affects all school facilities and operations across Stafford County as unsafe road conditions persist following winter weather in the region.

Spotsylvania Schools Closed Wednesday

“Due to icy conditions, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced. “12-Month Employees: Code 1 – essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.”

The closure affects all schools and administrative offices across Spotsylvania County as icy road conditions create hazardous travel. Under Code 1, only designated essential employees are required to report to work.

Manassas City Schools Closed Wednesday

“Due to inclement weather conditions, all Manassas City Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, January 28, 2026 – Code Blue for employees,” Manassas City Public Schools announced.

The closure affects all schools and administrative offices citywide as winter weather continues to impact road conditions. Code Blue indicates the school division is closed and employees are granted weather leave.

Fredericksburg City Schools closed Wednesday due to weather conditions Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, under a Code Red designation due to unsafe road, parking lot, and sidewalk conditions, the school division announced Tuesday. All school buildings and facilities will be closed for the day. All classes, including any virtual instruction or school-based activities, are canceled. The closure affects both students and staff, with the exception of essential employees. Essential personnel should report to work only if instructed to do so by their supervisors, according to the school division’s Facebook post.

Manassas Park Schools Closed Wednesday

“All Manassas Park City Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 28th, due to the continued clearing of snow on sidewalks and walkways,” Manassas Park City Schools announced. “Code RED for employees.”

The closure applies to all schools across Manassas Park as crews continue snow and ice removal to ensure safe access to school properties.

King George Schools Closed Wednesday

“King George County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 28, due to poor road conditions and the difficulty of clearing snow and ice following the recent winter storm,” King George County Schools announced. “Code 3 for 12-month employees. Essential personnel will receive communication from their supervisors regarding report times.”

The closure applies to all schools and operations across King George County as road conditions remain unsafe after the winter storm. Under Code 3, only designated essential employees may be required to report if contacted by supervisors.

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