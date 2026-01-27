Mary Washington Healthcare launches postpartum safety bracelet for new mothers

Mary Washington Healthcare has introduced a new postpartum safety program aimed at improving maternal health outcomes. The Post Birth Alert Bracelet initiative provides red silicone bracelets to new mothers upon hospital discharge, each imprinted with the words “I gave birth.”

The bracelets are intended to alert all healthcare providers—regardless of department—that a patient has recently given birth. This visual cue can help clinicians quickly recognize and respond to serious postpartum complications such as hemorrhage, preeclampsia, infection, or blood clots, which may present subtly outside of obstetric care settings.

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is a leading cause of maternal mortality globally, contributing to an estimated 70,000 deaths each year. The program supports better communication and quicker intervention when mothers seek care after delivery.

As part of the rollout, Mary Washington Healthcare conducted training for emergency, anesthesia, and other departments to ensure staff are prepared to identify postpartum warning signs. “By implementing this bracelet program and reinforcing education across our system, we aim to improve early recognition and response,” said Ann Weed, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

Source: Press release from Mary Washington Healthcare

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