Tipster Flags Hazardous Hotel Parking

A guest at a Stafford County hotel reported hazardous driving conditions on the property after a winter storm, saying internal roads and parking areas had not been plowed.

Key Takeaways

When and where: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, around 6:07 p.m., at WoodSpring Suites Quantico–Stafford, 1006 Corporate Drive, Stafford County.

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, around 6:07 p.m., at WoodSpring Suites Quantico–Stafford, 1006 Corporate Drive, Stafford County. What happened: A hotel guest reported that internal roadways and parking areas on the property had not been plowed following the storm.

A hotel guest reported that internal roadways and parking areas on the property had not been plowed following the storm. Why it matters: The guest described vehicles getting stuck and unsafe driving conditions on the hotel property.

The guest described vehicles getting stuck and unsafe driving conditions on the hotel property. Who drove the news: An anonymous tipster who confirmed they were staying at the hotel.

Full Coverage

Potomac Local News received a tip from a guest staying at WoodSpring Suites Quantico–Stafford who said internal roads and parking areas on the hotel property were not cleared of snow following a winter storm.

The tipster reported hazardous conditions on the property, saying multiple vehicles were having difficulty moving and appeared to be getting stuck due to snow and ice.

The guest provided several photographs taken around 6:07 p.m. Monday that appear to show snow-covered internal roadways with no visible plowing or salting. The images also show parking spaces and travel lanes packed with snow and ice, along with tire tracks and vehicles that appear partially stuck or unable to move freely.

Photos were taken from both ground level and an elevated vantage point overlooking the parking lot, offering a broad view of conditions across the property.

The tipster requested anonymity but confirmed they were a guest at the hotel at the time of the report.

It is not yet clear whether the hotel handles snow removal internally or uses a contracted service. It is also unknown whether plowing occurred later in the evening or overnight, or whether any injuries, crashes, or emergency calls were connected to the reported conditions.

Potomac Local News has reached out to hotel management for comment on snow-removal procedures and timing. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.