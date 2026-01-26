Snow Day School Closures for Jan. 27, 2026

PWCS Closes Schools Under Code Red

“All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red,” Prince William County Public Schools announced. “Code Red: Schools closed for students and employees (Exception: Inclement Weather Employees).”

Schools and offices are closed, and the School Age Child Care program will not open. All school-related and non-school activities, including athletics, field trips, adult education, and community use of school buildings, are canceled. Students may optionally use the day to catch up on or voluntarily work on assignments already given.

Stafford Schools Closed Tuesday

“Due to adverse weather and road conditions, all Stafford Schools, offices, and buildings will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “All activities and events scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.”

“As crews continue their work to clear the roadways, I encourage you to please stay inside and stay safe,” the division stated. “If you must travel, exercise extreme caution and allow extra time for your journey.”

School officials said maintenance crews will focus on preparing facilities and grounds for students and staff as soon as conditions improve and asked residents to keep parking lots clear to avoid slowing that work. Because of the closure, the superintendent will present his FY27 funding request to the School Board on Monday, February 2, at 6 p.m.

Spotsy Schools Closed Tuesday

“All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced. “12-Month Employees: Code 1 – essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.”

The closure applies to all schools and administrative offices across Spotsylvania County as inclement weather impacts the region.

Manassas City Schools Closed

“Due to inclement weather conditions, all Manassas City Public Schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – Code Blue for employees,” Manassas City Public Schools announced. “Code Blue for employees” means the school division is fully shut down and staff are given weather leave.

Fredericksburg Schools Closed Code Red

“All Fredericksburg City Schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow on Code Red, Tuesday, January 27, due to road, parking lot, and sidewalk conditions as well as low temperatures,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced. “Essential employees will only report following supervisor guidance.”

The school division urged residents to remain cautious as hazardous winter conditions persist across the city.

More as we have them.