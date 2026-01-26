Food, Breweries, and Local Culture in Stafford

From neighborhood breweries to local restaurants, Stafford County’s food and drink scene has become a bigger part of community life—especially in North Stafford.

Mark Worrilow of Fathom Realty brings nearly three decades of local real estate experience to Northern Virginia, helping buyers, sellers, and agents navigate the market with professionalism, integrity, and deep community knowledge.

Date: January 2026

Location: North Stafford, Va.

Key takeaways

Local breweries and restaurants are increasingly serving as gathering spots for residents.

Small businesses help define community identity by creating places people return to regularly.

The episode highlights the role of “local favorites” in shaping quality of life in Stafford County.

Watch the episode

Full coverage

This Hometown Highlights episode focuses on the culture side of Stafford County—where people eat, where they meet up, and why community gathering places matter.

Recorded on location, the conversation looks at how breweries and restaurants function as neighborhood anchors, and how local business growth has changed the feel of the county in recent years.

Potomac Local News will continue to spotlight additional neighborhoods and community hubs across the region in future episodes.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.