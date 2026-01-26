Buckhall VFD Mourns Former Chief

“The Buckhall VFD is saddened to announce the passing of Life Member and former Chief Tom Pitkin,” Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department [announced].

“Tom served in several roles within the department for many years, to include the office of Chief of the department for 12 years.”

“Tom was dedicated to serving the community and helping wherever he could,” the department added. “Tom was also a business leader in Prince William County, growing Pitkins Hardware to what it has become today.”

Pitkin was a longtime member of the Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief for more than a decade. Department members asked the community to keep the Pitkin family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

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