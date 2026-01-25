New Police Recruits Graduate Academy

“The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 62nd Session graduated on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026,” Prince William County Police Department announced.

“This class was composed of 17 Prince William County Police officers and two Prince William County Sheriff’s deputies.”

“The 19 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work,” the department stated

, noting instruction included firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, and criminal and crash investigation.

The graduation ceremony was held at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow. Officials said the department continues recruiting qualified applicants as demand for trained law enforcement officers grows.

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