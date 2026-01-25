Manassas Activates Snow Emergency Routes

“A Snow Emergency has been declared for this weekend,” Manassas Police announced. “You need to move your vehicle off of the following streets, or it WILL BE TOWED.”

“During snow and ice events, the Department of Public Works acts in accordance with City of Manassas Code of Ordinances,” the department stated

, citing regulations governing snow emergency routes and parking enforcement.

The snow emergency runs from noon Saturday, January 24, through noon Monday, January 26. Vehicles parked on designated snow emergency routes during that time are subject to towing to allow crews to clear roads safely. A full list of affected streets is posted on the city’s website.

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